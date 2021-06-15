Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $436.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.