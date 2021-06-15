EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

