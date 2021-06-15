Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

