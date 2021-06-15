Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

