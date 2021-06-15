Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $34.43 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.