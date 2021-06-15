Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $23.82 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.72% of nLIGHT worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

