Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 5,127 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504 over the last ninety days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ALPN stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

