Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 68,853 Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,696,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $165.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

