Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNSE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,834,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $32,788.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $395,006 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

