Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 969,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

