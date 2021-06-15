Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

