NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 29.8% in May

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 380,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NeoGames by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

