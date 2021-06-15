NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 29.8% in May

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 380,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NeoGames by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.
NGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
