Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Up 108.8% in May

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the May 13th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.65. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

