Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Kansas City Southern worth $46,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after purchasing an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $292.36 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.41.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

