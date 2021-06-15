Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 571,174 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,174 shares during the quarter. Amyris makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $76,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amyris by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

