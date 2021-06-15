Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,000 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 14.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $27,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $338.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.68 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

