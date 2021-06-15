Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $107,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $299.12 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

