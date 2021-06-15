PRIA (PRIA) Price Reaches $6.40

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.40 or 0.00015896 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $443,589.26 and approximately $1,233.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIA has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00795657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00085329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.46 or 0.07946726 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

