VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $38.02 million and $1.44 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00175159 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00033823 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

