Fluity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,132.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $838,942.56 and approximately $18,132.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00155119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00183386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.04 or 0.01016605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,344.19 or 1.00268570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.