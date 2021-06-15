Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

