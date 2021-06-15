Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

