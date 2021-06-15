Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs stock opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

