IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

GS opened at $372.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

