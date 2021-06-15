Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $113.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $144.39 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock worth $8,871,803.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.