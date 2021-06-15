TCTC Holdings LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

eBay stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

