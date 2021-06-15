TCTC Holdings LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

