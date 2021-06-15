Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Raised by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $364.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,816 shares of company stock worth $58,257,848. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

