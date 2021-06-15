JT Stratford LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $318,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

