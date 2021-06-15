TCTC Holdings LLC Has $22.10 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

