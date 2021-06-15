JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 6,436 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,436 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in First Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,412 shares of company stock valued at $900,966. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

