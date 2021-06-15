Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 69,548 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

