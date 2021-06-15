Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $366.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

