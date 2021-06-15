Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE PNC opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

