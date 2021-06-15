BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.0941

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, BSCView has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,817.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00156025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00182935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,352.57 or 1.00213528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

