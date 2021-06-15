4,130 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $233.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.78. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.11 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

