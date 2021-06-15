The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $37.08 Average PT from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,152.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,453 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.