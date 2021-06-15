GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $49,376.58 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $49,376.58 and approximately $12.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00156025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00182935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,352.57 or 1.00213528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,837,172 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

