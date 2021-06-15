Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.