Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Up 46.1% in May

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 311,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 919,620 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

