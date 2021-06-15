Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,290 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,854,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

