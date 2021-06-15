Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

