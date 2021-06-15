Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00010428 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $767.49 million and $1.75 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00339282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00147744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00206198 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,782,191 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.