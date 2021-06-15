Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $12.62

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $12.62 or 0.00031351 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.30 million and $14,883.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00156025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00182935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,352.57 or 1.00213528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

