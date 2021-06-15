Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.77. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $279.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

