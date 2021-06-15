Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

