Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $133,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

MNST opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

