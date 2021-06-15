Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stratasys worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

