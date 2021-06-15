EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.85.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

