Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Announces Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.40.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
Advaxis Company Profile
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
