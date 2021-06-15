Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Announces Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advaxis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 292.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advaxis were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

